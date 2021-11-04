We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
NRG Energy (NRG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) posted third-quarter 2021 earnings of $6.60 per share, outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.29 by 53.8%. The bottom line also improved 547.15% from $1.02 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues
NRG Energy’s quarterly revenues came in at $6,609 million, up 135.3% year over year.
NRG Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
NRG Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote
Highlights of the Release
Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $767 million, up 2% from $752 million in the year-ago quarter.
The company’s total operating costs and expenses for third-quarter 2021 amounted to $4,290 million, up 77.6% from $2,416 million in third-quarter 2020.
Interest expenses of $122 million increased 23.2% from the prior-year quarter’s $99 million.
Financial Highlights
As of Sep 30, 2021, NRG Energy had cash and cash equivalents worth $259 million compared with $3,905 million on Dec 31, 2020.
As of Sep 30, 2021, its long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $7,957 million compared with $8,691 million on Dec 31, 2020.
Cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of 2021 was $1,855 million compared with $1,386 million generated in the comparable period of 2020.
Capital expenditures for the first three quarters of 2021 were $219 million compared with $167 million in the comparable period in 2020.
Dividend Update
The company increased its 2022 annual dividend by 8% from $1.30 per share to $1.40.
Guidance
NRG Energy narrowed 2021 adjusted EBITDA view tothe $2,400-$2,500 millionrange from the prior guidance of $2,400-$2,600 million. It now expects 2021 free cash flow before growth investments in the band of $1,440-$1,540 million from the prior expectation of $1,440-$1,640 million.
NRG Energy envisioned 2022 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow before growth investments in the band of $1,950-$2,250 million from the prior expectation of $1,140-$1,440 million.
Zacks Rank
NRG Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Peer Releases
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents by 4.2%.
Avangrid, Inc. (AGR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 34 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents by 13.3%.
DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported a third-quarter 2021 operating EPS of $1.72, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 by 6%.