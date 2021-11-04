ROKU's Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Roku ( ROKU Quick Quote ROKU - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 48 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. The company reported earnings of 9 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues increased 51% from the year-ago level to $680 million but missed the consensus mark by 0.4%. Growth of the Roku Channel in both reach and engagement drove third-quarter performance. Active accounts jumped 23% year over year to 56.4 million, driven by the popularity of Roku streaming players and Roku TV models. Streaming hours also jumped 21% year over year to 18 billion. Also, average revenue per user grew 49% from the prior-year quarter to $40.1 (on a trailing 12-month basis). For the third quarter, Roku’s monetized video ad impressions nearly doubled on a year-over-year basis owing to strong client acquisition and retention. Quarter Details Platform revenues (86% of revenues) surged 82% year over year to $582.5 million, driven by significant increases in both content distribution activities and advertising. Player revenues (14% of revenues), however, decreased 26% from the year-ago level to $97.4 million. In the third quarter, the company launched the all-new Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Roku Streaming Stick 4K+, which comprises the Roku Voice Remote Pro, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+. It also introduced a new tool in the reported quarter that permits Shopify ( SHOP Quick Quote SHOP - Free Report) merchants to seamlessly build, buy and measure TV streaming advertising campaigns on the Roku platform. Operating Details Gross margin, as a percentage of total revenues, expanded 600 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter to 53.5%. Operating expenses increased 45% year over year to 295.1 million. As a percentage of total revenues, the metric contracted 152 bps. As a percentage of total revenues, research & development, and general & administrative expenses contracted 188 bps and 6 bps, respectively, while sales & marketing expenses expanded 42 bps on a year-over-year basis. For the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA margin — as a percentage of total revenues — expanded 670 bps year over year to 19.1%. Operating income was $68.8 million for the reported quarter compared with $12 million in the year-ago period. Balance Sheet As of Sep 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $2.18 billion compared with $2.08 billion as of Jun 30, 2021. As of Sep 30, 2021, the company reported total debt of $91.1 million compared with $92.3 million on Jun 30, 2021. Guidance For fourth-quarter 2021, Roku expects total net revenues between $885 million and $900 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $948.7 million. Gross profit is anticipated between $380 million and $390 million. The company expects adjusted EBITDA in the $65-$75 million band. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider Currently, Roku has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the consumer discretionary sector include PVH ( PVH Quick Quote PVH - Free Report) and Vitru Ltd. ( VTRU Quick Quote VTRU - Free Report) . While PVH sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Vitru carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Long-term earnings growth rates for PVH and Vitru are currently projected at 59.1% and 29.6%, respectively.
ROKU's Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
Roku (ROKU - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 48 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. The company reported earnings of 9 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues increased 51% from the year-ago level to $680 million but missed the consensus mark by 0.4%.
Growth of the Roku Channel in both reach and engagement drove third-quarter performance.
Active accounts jumped 23% year over year to 56.4 million, driven by the popularity of Roku streaming players and Roku TV models. Streaming hours also jumped 21% year over year to 18 billion.
Also, average revenue per user grew 49% from the prior-year quarter to $40.1 (on a trailing 12-month basis).
For the third quarter, Roku’s monetized video ad impressions nearly doubled on a year-over-year basis owing to strong client acquisition and retention.
Quarter Details
Platform revenues (86% of revenues) surged 82% year over year to $582.5 million, driven by significant increases in both content distribution activities and advertising.
Player revenues (14% of revenues), however, decreased 26% from the year-ago level to $97.4 million.
In the third quarter, the company launched the all-new Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Roku Streaming Stick 4K+, which comprises the Roku Voice Remote Pro, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+.
It also introduced a new tool in the reported quarter that permits Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) merchants to seamlessly build, buy and measure TV streaming advertising campaigns on the Roku platform.
Operating Details
Gross margin, as a percentage of total revenues, expanded 600 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter to 53.5%.
Operating expenses increased 45% year over year to 295.1 million. As a percentage of total revenues, the metric contracted 152 bps.
As a percentage of total revenues, research & development, and general & administrative expenses contracted 188 bps and 6 bps, respectively, while sales & marketing expenses expanded 42 bps on a year-over-year basis.
For the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA margin — as a percentage of total revenues — expanded 670 bps year over year to 19.1%.
Operating income was $68.8 million for the reported quarter compared with $12 million in the year-ago period.
Balance Sheet
As of Sep 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $2.18 billion compared with $2.08 billion as of Jun 30, 2021.
As of Sep 30, 2021, the company reported total debt of $91.1 million compared with $92.3 million on Jun 30, 2021.
Guidance
For fourth-quarter 2021, Roku expects total net revenues between $885 million and $900 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $948.7 million.
Gross profit is anticipated between $380 million and $390 million. The company expects adjusted EBITDA in the $65-$75 million band.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Roku has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the consumer discretionary sector include PVH (PVH - Free Report) and Vitru Ltd. (VTRU - Free Report) . While PVH sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Vitru carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term earnings growth rates for PVH and Vitru are currently projected at 59.1% and 29.6%, respectively.