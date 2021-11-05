We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $40.05, moving -1.81% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.
Heading into today, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 10.75% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.03% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AMC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.42, up 92.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $768.63 million, up 543.21% from the prior-year quarter.
AMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.69 per share and revenue of $2.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +83.34% and +99.79%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.18% higher. AMC currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.