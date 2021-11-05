We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in the Offing for Palantir (PLTR) in Q3 Earnings?
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 9, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and matched the same on the other two occasions, posting an earnings surprise of 93.8%, on average.
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $385 million, indicating 33.1% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have benefited from strength in both the government and commercial segments. Both segments are likely to have benefited from increased contributions from existing as well as new customers.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, indicating 66.7% year over year decline. Increase in expenses toward product development and sales is likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Palantir this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Palantir has an Earnings ESP of -10.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
