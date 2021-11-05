Back to top

Image: Bigstock

What's in the Offing for Palantir (PLTR) in Q3 Earnings?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 9, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and matched the same on the other two occasions, posting an earnings surprise of 93.8%, on average.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $385 million, indicating 33.1% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have benefited from strength in both the government and commercial segments. Both segments are likely to have benefited from increased contributions from existing as well as new customers.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, indicating 66.7% year over year decline. Increase in expenses toward product development and sales is likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Palantir this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Palantir has an Earnings ESP of -10.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +38.89% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +39.50% and a Zacks Rank #3.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +64.71% and a Zacks Rank #3.


