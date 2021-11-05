Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN - Free Report) owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Amedisys, Inc. (AMED - Free Report) provides healthcare services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Hecla Mining Company (HL - Free Report) discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 30 days.

LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH - Free Report) designs, constructs, and sells detached and attached homes, and move-up homes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR - Free Report) is an insurance holding company that provides specialty property insurance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.9% downward over the last 30 days.

