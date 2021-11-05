We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
TEGNA (TGNA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
TEGNA’s (TGNA - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 55 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.24% but declined 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Revenues increased 2.5% year over year to $756.5 million and beat the consensus mark by 1.43%. This year-over-year growth was driven by record third-quarter growth in subscription revenues, and advertising and marketing services revenues.
Quarter in Detail
Advertising and Marketing services (48.1% of revenues) revenues increased 22% year over year to $364.2 million, driven by strong growth across advertising categories.
Subscription (48.7% of revenues) revenues increased 16.4% year over year to $368.7 million due to rate increases.
TEGNA Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
TEGNA Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TEGNA Inc. Quote
Political (2% of revenues) revenues were $15 million, down 87.1% year over year
Other revenues (1.1% of revenues) were $8.6 million, up 29.6% year over year.
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA decreased 5.6% year over year to $244.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 280 basis points (bps) to 32.3%.
Non-GAAP operating expenses (72% of revenues) of $544.6 million were up 6.3% year over year.
Non-GAAP operating income declined 6.2% year over year to $211.9 million. Operating margin contracted 260 bps on a year-over-year basis to 28%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Sep 30, 2021, total cash was $51 million compared with $57 million as of Jun 30, 2021.
Total debt was $3.4 billion and net leverage was 3.39 times as of Sep 30, 2021.
Free cash flow in the third quarter was $137 million, better than $91.9 million reported in the previous quarter.
Guidance
For the fourth quarter of 2021, TEGNA expects GAAP revenues to increase in mid-to-high teens percent. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to increase in low-to-midsingle digit percent.
For 2021, TEGNA expects net subscription profits to grow in the mid-to-high teens percentage range.
The company expects free cash flow as a percentage of 2020-2021 revenues of 21.5%- 22%.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
TEGNA currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) , Clarus (CLAR - Free Report) and BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks in the broader Consumer & Discretionary sector. All three stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Both AMC and Clarus are set to report their quarterly results on Nov 8. BJ’s Wholesale is scheduled to report the same on Nov 18.