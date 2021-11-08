We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Goodyear's (GT) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat on High Volumes
The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (GT - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago figure of 10 cents. High sales volumes across all segments, thanks to Cooper Tire buyout synergies buoyed the results.
The company registered net revenues of $4,934 million, surging 42.3% on a year-over-year basis on higher volume, favorable pricing, increased sales from other tire-related business, and synergies from the Cooper Tire buyout. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,613.2 million.
In the reported quarter, tire volume was 48.2 million units, up 32% from the year-ago period. Replacement tire shipments increased 44%, benefiting from the buyout of Cooper Tire. Meanwhile, original equipment unit volume fell 7% year over year, affected by lower vehicle production due to shortages of components and materials.
Segmental Performance
In the reported quarter, the Americas segment generated revenues of $2,967 million, higher than the prior-year period’s $1,823 million. The segment registered an operating income of $259 million, rising from $106 million. Higher volume and favorable price/mix aided the upswing in operating margins.
Revenues in the Europe, Middle East and Africa segment were $1,397 million, rising 21% from the year-ago period. The segment’s operating profit came in at $81 million in the quarter, up from $22million, driven by improvements in price/mix and high volumes.
Revenues in the Asia Pacific segment increased 17% year over year to $570 million. The segment’s operating profit came in at $32 million compared with $34 million a year ago owing to high commodity costs.
Financial Position
Goodyear — which shares space with other auto players like Bridgestone (BRDCY - Free Report) , Magna (MGA - Free Report) , and Michelin (MGDDY - Free Report) — had cash and cash equivalents of $1,187 million as of Sep 30, 2021, down from $1,539 million on Dec 31, 2020. As of the third quarter of 2021, long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $7,153 million, up from $5,432 million on Dec 31, 2020. Currently, Goodyear carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.