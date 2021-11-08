We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gol Linhas' (GOL) Traffic & Load Factor Improve in October
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL - Free Report) reported strong traffic numbers for October 2021 as air-travel demand continues to recover in Latin America.
Traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), rose 13.9% year over year to 2.06 billion. Capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), increased 5.3% year over year to 2.44 billion in October. Since traffic growth was more than the amount of capacity expansion, load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) improved 6.4 percentage points (p.p) to 84.3% last month.
During October, Gol Linhas transported 1.9 million passengers, up 23.4% from the year-ago period. The number of departures increased 15.5% while the total numbers of seats rose 14.3%. The carrier did not operate regular international flights last month.
With steady improvement in travel demand, RPK climbed 8.4% year over year in the first 10 months of 2021. In response to this uptick in traffic, Gol Linhas expanded its capacity by 5% over the same time frame. Load factor ascended 2.6 p.p to 82% in the 10-month period.
Consistent improvement in traffic is expected to have buoyed Gol Linhas’ third-quarter performance, results of which will be available on Nov 9.
