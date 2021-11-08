We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS - Free Report) operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA - Free Report) is a communications technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 60% downward over the last 30 days.
Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS - Free Report) distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK - Free Report) owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.
Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG - Free Report) is a digital real estate company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.