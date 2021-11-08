Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS - Free Report) operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA - Free Report) is a communications technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 60% downward over the last 30 days.

Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS - Free Report) distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK - Free Report) owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG - Free Report) is a digital real estate company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) - free report >>

CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) - free report >>

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) - free report >>

Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) - free report >>

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks communications travel-leisure