YETI Holdings (YETI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Nov 11, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 19.3%.
How are Estimates Placed?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at 61 cents per share, suggesting no movement from the prior-year quarter’s levels.
The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $357.2 million, indicating an increase of 21.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
YETI Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
YETI Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | YETI Holdings, Inc. Quote
Let's take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.
Factors at Play
YETI Holdings’ fiscal third-quarter performance is likely to have benefitted from solid demand for outdoor recreation and leisure lifestyle products. Emphasis on product innovation (to support the return of earlier pandemic-disrupted activities) coupled with strategic investments (related to data analytics and technology) and international expansion initiatives is likely to have driven the top line in the quarter under review.
Focus on improving product availability, cost-curtailment efforts, customer relationship building, multi-faceted depth and breadth marketing strategy as well as online and offline media partnerships is likely to have boosted the company’s performance in the fiscal third quarter.
Reduced traffic in the wake of retail store closures coupled with pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions is likely to have negatively impacted the company’s performance in the fiscal third quarter. This along with higher duties (related to the expiration of GSP) and a rise in inbound freight costs are likely to have hurt margins in the to-be-reported quarter. For the fiscal third quarter, the company anticipates adjusted operating margin rate to be lower on a year-over-year basis.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for YETI Holdings this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates.
Earnings ESP: YETI Holdings has an Earnings ESP of +5.11%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
