Wheaton (WPM) Q3 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of 30 cents in third-quarter 2021, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents. The bottom-line figure declined 10.1% year over year.
The company generated revenues of $269 million during the reported quarter, down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. The downside resulted from a 4% decline in the average realized gold equivalent price and a 9% fall in the number of gold equivalent ounces sold. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $300 million.
Wheaton’s gold production was 85,941 ounces, down from the prior-year quarter’s 90,500 ounces. Attributable silver production increased 6.1% year over year to 6,394 ounces, while palladium production declined 6.2% to 5,105 ounces. The company sold 152,432 GEOs during the September-end quarter, 8.5% down from the prior-year quarter’s 166,611 GEOs.
Prices
In third-quarter 2021, the average realized gold price was $1,795 per ounce. The figure was 6% lower than the year-ago quarter’s figure. Silver prices averaged $26.80 per ounce in the reported quarter, up 8.5% year on year. Palladium prices increased 11.2% year over year to $2,426 per ounce.
Financial Position
The company had $372 million of cash in hand at the end of third-quarter 2021 compared with $193 million at the end of 2020. It recorded an operating cash flow of $201 million in the third quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $228 million. The company fully paid a revolving credit facility of $2 billion.
During the third quarter, the company announced a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share, reflecting an increase of 25% from the year-ago quarter.
Guidance
Wheaton’s attributable production is estimated between 735,000 GEOs and 765,000 GEOs for the current year. Gold production is expected in the band of 330,000-345,000 ounces. Silver production is projected between 25.5 million ounces and 26.5 million ounces, while production of other metals is anticipated in the band of 45,000-55,000 GEOs.
Price Performance
Shares of Wheaton have lost 11.2%, over the past year, as against the industry’s growth of 13.1%.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Wheaton currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
