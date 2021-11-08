Back to top

Image: Bigstock

SolarEdge (SEDG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG - Free Report) decreased 2.53% on Nov 5, reflecting negative investor sentiments following the company’s third-quarter 2021 results.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 by 5.1%. The bottom line improved 19.8% from the prior-year quarter’s $1.21.

Barring one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of 96 cents per share compared with 83 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

SolarEdge’s revenues of $526.4 million in the third quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $530 million by 0.6%. However, the top line surged 56% from the year-ago quarter’s $338.1 million.

Revenues from the solar segment were $476.8 million, up 53% from $312.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Operational Highlights

SolarEdge shipped a total of 1.9 Gigawatts (AC) of inverters in the reported quarter.

Adjusted gross profit totaled $179.1 million, climbing 58.2% from the prior year’s $108.1 million.

Adjusted operating expenses flared up 32.7% year over year to $83.8 million.

Adjusted operating income during the quarter totaled $95.2 million, up 90% from the year-ago quarter’s $50 million.

Financial Performance

SolarEdge had $526.6 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2021, down from $827.1 million at the end of 2020.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $124.6 million for the nine months ended Sep 30, 2021, down from the prior year’s $195.4 million.

Long-term liabilities were $1,009.2 million at the end of the third quarter compared with $915.3 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

Q4 Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2021, SolarEdge expects revenues to be $530-$560 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $546.9 million, slightly higher than the mid-point of the company’s guided range.

Revenues from solar products in the fourth quarter are projected to be $490-$515 million.

While the company’s non-GAAP gross margin is estimated to be 30-32%, gross margin from the sale of solar products is anticipated to be 31-34%.

