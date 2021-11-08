We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SunPower (SPWR) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Shares of SunPower Corporation (SPWR - Free Report) declined 0.4% to reach $32.59 on Nov 5, reflecting investors' negative sentiments following its third-quarter 2021 results.
The company reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents by a whopping 200%. The bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 4 cents.
Excluding one-time adjustments, GAAP loss was 49 cents per share, against the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 57 cents.
Operational Results
During the quarter under review, SunPower’s revenues were $323.6 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $326 million by 0.6%. However, the top line improved 17.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $274.8 million. The year-over-year upside in revenues can be attributed to strong residential demand.
Total operating expenses in the quarter increased 36.3% year over year to $53.5 million. Higher sales, general and administrative expenses led to the upside.
Financial Position
SunPower had cash and cash equivalents of $268.6 million as of Oct 3, 2021, compared with $232.8 million as of Jan 3, 2021.
Long-term debt was $42.1 million as of Oct 3, 2021, compared with $56.4 million as of Jan 3, 2021.
Q4 & 2021 Outlook
For fourth-quarter 2021, the company expects to generate revenues of $330-$380 million, which excludes revenues from CIS and Legacy business. Revenues for the CIS and Legacy business are expected in the range of $31 million to $41 million. Fourth-quarter GAAP net income guidance, which includes all segments, is expected in the range of loss of $5 million to earnings of $15 million.
For 2021, the company expects to generate adjusted revenues below the prior guidance of $1.41-$1.49 billion, primarily due to CIS project schedule delays. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 revenues is pegged at $1.33 billion.
Zacks Rank
SunPower currently hasa Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
