We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ryanair (RYAAY) Launches Seat Sale for Winter Travel Period
Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY - Free Report) has launched a seat sale aimed at boosting its winter travel.
The airline is offering 80,000 seats for a sale of £9.99 each in more than 530 routes across Europe for travel this November and December. In order to avail this offer, customers need to book their flights before midnight on Nov 14. Some of the top destinations the carrier’s Irish customers can choose from include Faro, Portugal; and Lanzarote, Malaga and Tenerife in Spain.
Given the continued improvement in traffic, the low fares are expected to further boost demand. Evidently, the airline’s October traffic surged more than 100% year over year to 11.3 million as air-travel demand continues to recover in the European Union. Load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) in the period was 84% compared with 73% in October 2020. The European carrier’s traffic has been rising steadily over the past few months. In September, traffic was 10.6 million compared with 5.2 million in the year-ago period. In August, traffic increased to 11.1 million from 7 million in the comparable period in 2020. The same rose to 9.3 million in July from 4.4 million in the year-ago period.
Ryanair Holdings PLC Price
Ryanair Holdings PLC price | Ryanair Holdings PLC Quote
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Ryanair carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Schneider National (SNDR - Free Report) , Landstar System (LSTR - Free Report) and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V (VLRS - Free Report) . While Schneider National and Landstar System sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Controladora Vuela carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of Schneider National, Landstar System and Controladora Vuela have rallied more than 23%, 32% and 44% so far this year respectively.