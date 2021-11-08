We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in the Cards for Marathon Digital (MARA) in Q3 Earnings?
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s (MARA - Free Report) to-be-reported third-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues are expected to have increased significantly year over year.
The company’s earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.1% in the last-reported quarter.
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $75.1 million, indicating more than 100% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from the deployment of cryptocurrency miners and increased the company’s hash rate.
The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at 48 cents per share. The company incurred a loss of 6 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Operating performance is likely to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Marathon Digital this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Marathon Digital has an Earnings ESP of -28.13% and a Zacks Rank #1.
