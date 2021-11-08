We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is a Beat Ahead for Opendoor Technologies' (OPEN) Q3 Earnings?
Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 10, after market close.
Let’s check out the expectations in detail.
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.97 billion, indicating 66.2% growth sequentially. The top line is likely to have benefited from increasing demand for Opendoor’s service, solid home resale performance and an increase in home purchases.
Rising expenses are likely to have weighed on the company’ bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share is projected at 18 cents, indicating sequential growth of 33.3%.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Opendoor Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Opendoor Technologies has an Earnings ESP of +38.89% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Opendoor Technologies Inc. price-eps-surprise | Opendoor Technologies Inc. Quote
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2021 earnings:
NV5 Global (NVEE - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.70% and a Zacks Rank #2.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
SoFi Technologies (SOFI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +64.71% and a Zacks Rank #3.
SailPoint Technologies (SAIL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and a Zacks Rank #3.