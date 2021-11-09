We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) closed at $49.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.02% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the container shipping company had gained 13.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 9.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.19% in that time.
ZIM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 17, 2021.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $31.33 per share and revenue of $9.6 billion, which would represent changes of +531.65% and +140.56%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ZIM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ZIM has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.6 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.04, so we one might conclude that ZIM is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ZIM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.