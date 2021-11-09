We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
First Solar (FSLR) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y
Shares of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR - Free Report) declined 1.3% to $115.03 on Nov 8, reflecting negative investor sentiments following the company’s third-quarter 2021 results.
The company reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 42 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents by 33.3%. The bottom line declined 71% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.45.
Sales Update
First Solar’s third-quarter sales were $584 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $699 million by 16.5%. The top line fell 37.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $927.6 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower systems segment revenues.
Operational Highlights
In the third quarter, gross profit totaled $124.6 million, which decreased significantly from $293 million in the year-ago quarter.
Total operating expenses slumped 16.3% to $71.8 million due to lower selling, general and administrative costs, and production start-up cost.
The company reported an operating income of $50.9 million compared with an operating income of $207.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The downside was due to significantly lower gross profit in the quarter.
Financial Performance
First Solar had $1,367.5 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2021, up from $1,227 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
Long-term debt totaled $241.5 million at the end of the third quarter compared with $237.7 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
2021 Guidance
The company still expects earnings to be $4.00-$4.60 per share on sales of $2.88-3.10 billion in 2021.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings is pegged at $4.22 per share, which lies below the mid-point of the company’s projected range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 sales stands at $2.94 billion that lies below the mid-point of the guided range.
The company continues to expect gross profit in the range of $695 million to $760 million, while operating income is anticipated to be $545-$625 million.
Meanwhile, First Solar forecasts shipments of 7.6-8.0 gigawatts.
Zacks Rank
First Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
