UBER Collaborates With Serve Robotics for On-Demand Delivery

Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) has partnered with Serve Robotics, a company offering autonomous delivery services, to offer on-demand robotic delivery service through Uber Eats. The service will begin early next year in Los Angeles.

Serve Robotics, the former robotics division of Postmates, which Uber acquired last December, was spun off as an independent company in February 2021. The company is backed by Uber, among other investors.

Regarding the partnership, Sarfraz Maredia, VP and head of Uber Eats in the US & Canada, said that the company is looking forward to “test a new kind of delivery in Los Angeles, that's safe, reliable and environmentally friendly”.

Uber’s foray into robotic delivery service is encouraging, given the continued growth in its Delivery segment. Revenues from this segment jumped 97% year over year to $2,238 million in the third quarter of 2021. Gross bookings from Delivery augmented 50% to $12,828 million in the same period. Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Uber’s Delivery segment has been booming, with online order volumes surging as people confine themselves to their homes.

