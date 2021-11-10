We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
York Water's (YORW) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates
The York Water Company’s (YORW - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 36 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 7.7%. Earnings for the reported quarter matched the year-ago figure.
Total Revenues
Revenues of $14.5 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15 million by 3.31%.
The top line, however, improved 1.4% from the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year improvement in revenues was primarily due to the utilization of the Distribution System Improvement Charge and growth in the customer base.
The York Water Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
The York Water Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The York Water Company Quote
Highlights of the Release
Net income was up 2.1% year over year to $4.8 million for the third quarter.
During the first nine months of 2021, the company invested $27.4 million for an upgrade to the enterprise software system, and various replacements and improvements to the infrastructure.
Guidance
York Water expects to invest $35 million in 2021 for the maintenance and betterment of the existing dams, pipes, storage tanks as well as other facilities. Also, part of these investments will be utilized for system expansion.
Zacks Rank
York Water carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
