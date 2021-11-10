Back to top

Image: Bigstock

York Water's (YORW) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

The York Water Company’s (YORW - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 36 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 7.7%. Earnings for the reported quarter matched the year-ago figure.

Total Revenues

Revenues of $14.5 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15 million by 3.31%.

The top line, however, improved 1.4% from the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year improvement in revenues was primarily due to the utilization of the Distribution System Improvement Charge and growth in the customer base.

The York Water Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The York Water Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The York Water Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The York Water Company Quote

Highlights of the Release

Net income was up 2.1% year over year to $4.8 million for the third quarter.

During the first nine months of 2021, the company invested $27.4 million for an upgrade to the enterprise software system, and various replacements and improvements to the infrastructure.

Guidance

York Water expects to invest $35 million in 2021 for the maintenance and betterment of the existing dams, pipes, storage tanks as well as other facilities. Also, part of these investments will be utilized for system expansion.

Zacks Rank

York Water carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

American Water Works Company (AWK - Free Report) posted third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.

California Water Service (CWT - Free Report) recorded third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.20 per share, outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 51.9%.

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 65 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents by 16.7%.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The York Water Company (YORW) - free report >>

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) - free report >>

California Water Service Group (CWT) - free report >>

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) - free report >>

Published in

utilities