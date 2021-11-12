We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Victory Capital (VCTR) October AUM Up Sequentially to $162.6B
Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported assets under management (AUM) by its subsidiaries of $162.6 billion for October 2021. The results reflect a 1.7% rise from the $159.9 billion reported on Sep 30, 2021.
At the end of October, Victory Capital's U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM inched up marginally from the September-end figure to $30.1 billion while the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM rose 5.6%, sequentially, to $15.6 billion. Moreover, the Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM climbed 3% from the September-end level to $16 billion in October while the U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $20.1 billion increased 4%.
Victory Capital recorded $41.3 billion in Solutions for October 2021, up 5% from $39.4 billion recorded in September. Other assets increased 6.5% to $443 million on a sequential basis. Fixed Income AUM came in at $35.3 billion, down 4.3% from the prior-month level.
The sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly-evolving industry and effectiveness of the distribution platform will likely keep supporting its performance in the days to come.
Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) Victory Capital have gained 42.3% over the past six months, outperforming the industry's 3.3% rally.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $1.67 trillion as of Oct 31, 2021. This reflects a 3.7% increase from the prior month’s $1.61 trillion.
T. Rowe Price’s AUM result was mainly driven by a solid market appreciation.
Lazard Ltd. (LAZ - Free Report) recorded a 2.6% rise in the preliminary AUM as of Oct 31, 2021 from the previous-month level. The total AUM balance aggregated $279.7 billion, marking an increase from the prior month’s $272.6 billion.
Growth in Lazard’s AUM balance was supported by a market appreciation of $7.2 billion and a favorable foreign-exchange impact of $0.5 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $0.6 billion.
Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1,561.7 billion for October. This highlighted a 2.1% rise from $1,530.1 billion recorded as of Sep 30, 2021. The reported month’s AUM reflected changes in the reported asset class of certain products as part of the company’s integration efforts following acquisitions.
The rise in Franklin’s AUM balance was primarily driven by the positive impacts of markets, partly offset by modest long-term net outflows.