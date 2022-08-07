Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 5th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX - Free Report) engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.2% downward over the last 60 days.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS - Free Report) provides technology solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward over the last 60 days.

