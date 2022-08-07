We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PNM Resources (PNM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise
PNM Resources (PNM - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings per share of 57 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 3.6%. The bottom line also improved by 3.6% from the year-ago earnings of 55 cents per share.
GAAP earnings for the quarter were 18 cents per share, down by 80% from the prior-year quarter’s reading of 62 cents.
Total Revenues
Total revenues for the second quarter were $499.7 million, up 17.2% from $426.5 million in the year-ago quarter.
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses for the reported quarter were $413.3 million, up 17.3% from $352.3 million in the year-ago quarter, due to an increase in the energy production, transmission and distribution costs.
The operating income in the reported quarter improved by 16.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reading to $86.4 million.
PNM Resources and AVANGRID announced the amendment and extension of their merger agreement through Apr 20, 2023. The companies filed the statement of issues in the appeal of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission decision with the New Mexico Supreme Court.
Guidance
PNM Resources reaffirmed the 2022 EPS guidance in the range of $2.50-$2.60 and the 2023 EPS guidance in the band of $2.60-$2.75. The midpoint of the above-guided range for 2022 is $2.55, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 of $2.60 per share. PNM reiterated its four-year investment plan of $3.5 billion for the 2022-2025 period to improve the transmission and distribution infrastructure.
Zacks Rank
PNM Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
