What's in the Cards for Marathon Digital (MARA) in Q2 Earnings?
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) is slated to report its second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 8, after the closing bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an earnings surprise of -14.3%, on average.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $41.1 million, indicating more than 40.2% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from the deployment of cryptocurrency miners, which has increased the company’s hash rate.
The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 18 cents per share. The company incurred earnings of 17 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Operating costs are likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Marathon Digital this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Marathon Digital has an Earnings ESP of +67.27% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Quote
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a couple of stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:
Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +6.99% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Kelly Services has an expected earnings growth rate of 21.2% for the current year. KELYA has an expected revenue growth rate of 6.2% for the current year.
Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +45.46% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.
SEAT has an expected earnings growth rate of 725% for the current year. Vivid Seats also has an expected revenue growth rate of 22.9% for the current year.
