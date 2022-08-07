We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Skyworks' (SWKS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.44 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.39% and increased 13.5% year over year.
Revenues of $1.23 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.13% and increased 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.
The company’s quarterly results benefited from an increased rate of premium 5G deployment along with growth in automotive, data center and network infrastructure.
Mobile revenues (62% of total revenues) declined slightly year over year.
Broad markets (38% of total revenues) revenues surged 38% year over year, driven by strong demand for automotive, industrial, data center and network infrastructure end-markets.
The adoption of Skyworks’ Sky5 yields strong results as the platform powers 5G smartphone makers, including Samsung and Google.
Operating Details
Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 60 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis and 20 bps sequentially, to 51.2%.
Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 100 bps year over year to 12.7%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 140 bps to 6.2% in the reported quarter.
Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 50 bps on a year-over-year basis to 35.7% in the reported quarter. On a sequential basis, the operating margin expanded 160 bps.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Jul 1, 2022, cash & cash equivalents and marketable securities were $662.2 million compared with $778 million as of Apr 1, 2022.
Long-term debt was $2.19 billion as of Jul 1, 2022, flat with the prior quarter.
Cash generated by operating activities was $213.9 million in the quarter under discussion compared with $393 million in the previous quarter.
Skyworks repurchased 3 million shares for $418 million in the reported quarter.
Skyworks’ announced a quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share, up 11%, payable on Sep 15, 2022, to shareholders as of Aug 25.
Guidance
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Skyworks expects revenues between $1.375 billion and $1.360 billion. Earnings are expected to be $2.90 per share at the mid-point of this revenue guidance.
