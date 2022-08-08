We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Ardmore Shipping is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 143 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ardmore Shipping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASC's full-year earnings has moved 199.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, ASC has moved about 151.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 8.5% on average. This means that Ardmore Shipping is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN - Free Report) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 26.5%.
Over the past three months, Marten Transport, Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Ardmore Shipping belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.3% so far this year, so ASC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Marten Transport, Ltd. falls under the Transportation - Truck industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #18. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -13.4%.
Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Ardmore Shipping and Marten Transport, Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.