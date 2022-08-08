We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is AMN Healthcare Services (AMN - Free Report) . AMN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.10. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.09. AMN's Forward P/E has been as high as 25.93 and as low as 9.14, with a median of 15.50, all within the past year.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AMN has a P/S ratio of 1.01. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.28.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that AMN has a P/CF ratio of 9.93. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. AMN's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.67. Over the past 52 weeks, AMN's P/CF has been as high as 20.53 and as low as 7.81, with a median of 11.77.
XpresSpa (XSPA - Free Report) may be another strong Medical Services stock to add to your shortlist. XSPA is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.
Furthermore, XpresSpa holds a P/B ratio of 0.94 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.69. XSPA's P/B has been as high as 2.18, as low as 0.70, with a median of 1.39 over the past 12 months.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in AMN Healthcare Services and XpresSpa's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AMN and XSPA is an impressive value stock right now.