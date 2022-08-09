We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
H&R Block (HRB) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 9, after the bell. The company posted an earnings beat of 17.1% in the last reported quarter.
Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $989 million, indicating a sequential decrease of 52%. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at $1.26 per share, indicating a sequential decrease of 69.3%.
The expected sequential decline is mainly due to the seasonality of HRB’s business. The company’s most productive months are February, March and April; the first two are part of the previous quarter.
Overall, the company is expected to continue well in its progress with Block Horizons — a five-year strategy that focuses on using human expertise and technological infrastructure to drive innovation — in the quarter.
The strategy aims to build strong relationships with small businesses through Wave and Block Advisors, develop Emerald Card as a consumer-centric, mobile-first solution for the underbanked, and make taxation faster and more personalized through integrating human expertise with digital tools.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for H&R Block this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
H&R Block has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
H&R Block, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
H&R Block, Inc. price-eps-surprise | H&R Block, Inc. Quote
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a couple of stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:
Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +6.99% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Kelly Serviceshas an expected earnings growth rate of 21.2% for the current year. KELYA has an expected revenue growth rate of 6.2% for the current year.
Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +45.46% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.
SEAT has an expected earnings growth rate of 725% for the current year. Vivid Seats also has an expected revenue growth rate of 22.9% for the current year.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.