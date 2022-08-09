RBC Bearings Incorporated ( ROLL Quick Quote ROLL - Free Report) reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 2, 2022) results. ROLL’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.9% and quarterly sales beat the same by 0.8%. Adjusted earnings in the quarter under review were $1.79 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40. The bottom line increased 72.1% from the year-ago figure of $1.04, supported by higher revenues. Revenue Details
RBC Bearings (ROLL) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL - Free Report) reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 2, 2022) results. ROLL’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.9% and quarterly sales beat the same by 0.8%.
Adjusted earnings in the quarter under review were $1.79 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40. The bottom line increased 72.1% from the year-ago figure of $1.04, supported by higher revenues.
Revenue Details
In the quarter under review, RBC Bearings’ revenues were $354.1 million, reflecting an increase of 126.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Organic sales grew 13.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
While exiting the reported quarter, ROLL had a backlog of $635.7 million, up 5.4% sequentially.
RBC Bearings’ revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $351 million and were lower than management’s projection of $355-$365 million.
ROLL currently has two reportable segments, namely Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. Its segmental performance for the fiscal first quarter is briefly discussed below:
Industrial revenues of $254.7 million (representing 71.9% of the quarter’s revenues) were up 286.8% year over year, including the impacts of the DODGE buyout.
Aerospace/Defense revenues totaled $99.4 million (representing 28.1% of the quarter’s revenues), increasing 10% year over year.
Margin Profile
In the reported quarter, RBC Bearings’ cost of sales increased 130.4% year over year to $212.9 million, representing 60.1% of net sales compared with 59.2% a year ago. Gross profit increased 121.3% to $141.2 million. Margin decreased 90 basis points (bps) to 39.9%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses of $55.8 million were up 78.8% year over year, representing 15.8% of the quarter’s net sales. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $100.7 million, increasing 122.3%. The EBITDA margin is 28.4%, down 60 bps year over year.
Adjusted operating income increased 128.5% to $68.3 million. Adjusted margin increased 20 bps to 19.3%. Net interest expenses were $15.8 million compared with $0.3 million in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
At the time of exiting the fiscal first quarter, RBC Bearings had cash and cash equivalents of $119.6 million, down from $182.9 million at the end of the previous quarter. Total debt was $1,565.3 million, down from $1,688.3 million at the end of the earlier quarter.
In the first three months of fiscal 2023, RBC Bearings 1generated net cash of $59 million from operating activities, increasing 10.7% from the previous-year period’s number. Capital expenditure was $7.9 million, increasing 132.4%.
In the first three months, RBC Bearings repurchased shares for $6 million, increasing 4.8% year over year.
Outlook
For the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (ending September 2022), RBC Bearings anticipates net sales of $355-$365 million, suggesting an increase of 121-127% from the year-ago figure of $160.9 million.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
RBC Bearings currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked companies from the industrial products sector are discussed below:
Greif, Inc. (GEF - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). GEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
GEF’s earnings estimates have increased 17.8% for fiscal 2022 (ending October 2022) in the past 60 days. Its shares have risen 17.9% in the past six months.
Titan International, Inc. (TWI - Free Report) presently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 47%, on average.
In the past 60 days, TWI’s earnings estimates have increased 39.5% for 2022. The stock has surged 39.8% in the past six months.
Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI - Free Report) presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). VMI’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 13.7%, on average.
In the past 60 days, Valmont’s earnings estimates have increased 3.8% for 2022. The stock has rallied 27.3% in the past six months.