We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Q2 Earnings Beat Despite Higher Expenses
FS KKR Capital Corp.’s (FSK - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 adjusted net investment income (NII) per share of 67 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents. This compared unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s 74 cents.
Results were aided by a substantial rise in total investment income. Also, portfolio activity was decent in the quarter. However, higher expenses hurt FSK’s results to some extent.
NII (GAAP basis) was $203 million, up 75% from the prior-year quarter.
Total Investment Income & Expenses Jump
Total investment income was $379 million, surging 84% from the year-ago quarter. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $378.8 million.
Total operating expenses increased significantly from $90 million to $191 million. All cost components witnessed a rise. Moreover, the company recorded a subordinated income incentive fee of $37 million in the reported quarter.
Total Portfolio Value & Balance Sheet Decent
The fair value of FS KKR Capital’s total investment portfolio was $16.2 billion as of Jun 30, 2022.
As of Jun 30, 2022, the company’s net asset value was $26.41 per share compared with $26.84 on Jun 30, 2021.
The company had $17.2 billion in total assets and $7.5 billion in total stockholders’ equity at the end of the second quarter. As of Jun 30, 2022, 51% of FSK’s roughly $9.3 billion of total debt was in unsecured debt and 49% in secured debt.
Our Take
Decent origination volumes are expected to support FS KKR Capital’s profitability. However, a tough operating backdrop remains a headwind.
FS KKR Capital Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
FS KKR Capital Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | FS KKR Capital Corp. Quote
Currently, FSK carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Finance Companies
Hercules Capital Inc.’s (HTGC - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 net investment income of 32 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line matched the year-ago quarter figure.
HTGC’s results were primarily hurt by a rise in expenses. However, an improvement in total investment income was a positive. Also, the balance sheet position remained strong and new commitments were robust.
Ares Capital Corporation’s (ARCC - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 net investment income of 52 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents. The bottom line reflected a rise of 33.3% from the prior-year quarter.
ARCC’s results were aided by an increase in total investment income and lower expenses. The portfolio activity remained solid in the quarter.