Has Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Atlas Air Worldwide is one of 143 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atlas Air Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAWW's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, AAWW has moved about 6.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 8.5% on average. This means that Atlas Air Worldwide is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Air Transport Services (ATSG - Free Report) . The stock is up 4.8% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Air Transport Services' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Atlas Air Worldwide belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.4% this year, meaning that AAWW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Air Transport Services is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Atlas Air Worldwide and Air Transport Services as they could maintain their solid performance.