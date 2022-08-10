We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bassett Furniture (BSET - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Bassett Furniture is one of 290 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bassett Furniture is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSET's full-year earnings has moved 22.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, BSET has returned 25.8% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -29.2%. This means that Bassett Furniture is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, LiveOne (LVO - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.4%.
For LiveOne, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 84.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Bassett Furniture belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.6% so far this year, meaning that BSET is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
LiveOne, however, belongs to the Audio Video Production industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #180. The industry has moved -31.8% so far this year.
Bassett Furniture and LiveOne could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.