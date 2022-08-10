Coupang, Inc. ( CPNG Quick Quote CPNG - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 10. For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.15 billion, indicating growth of 15.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 11 cents per share, narrower than a loss of 13 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter. The company’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 6.3%, on average. Factors at Play
Coupang (CPNG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Coupang, Inc. (CPNG - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 10.
For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.15 billion, indicating growth of 15.1% from the year-ago reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 11 cents per share, narrower than a loss of 13 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter.
The company’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 6.3%, on average.
Coupang, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Coupang, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Coupang, Inc. Quote
Factors at Play
Coupang’s strength in its e-commerce business is expected to have continued to aid its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
The impacts of the company’s dominant position in the e-commerce market of South Korea are expected to get reflected in the second-quarter results.
Increasing demand for door-to-door delivery of essentials and other items is likely to have continued driving the customer momentum of Coupang in the quarter under discussion.
The growing momentum across the company’s fresh grocery offering and food delivery offering, Rocket fresh and Coupang eats, respectively, is expected to have aided the company’s second-quarter performance.
Strengthening momentum across the company’s Product Commerce and Developing Offerings is anticipated to have driven Coupang’s top-line growth in the quarter-to-be-reported.
The growing proliferation of Internet use and ultra-fast delivery services are anticipated to have aided growth in Coupang’s logistics business, Rocket Delivery, in the quarter under discussion.
The company’s strong efforts toward operational efficiency, supply-chain optimization, and scaling of merchant services are likely to have aided its second-quarter performance.
However, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, supply-chain constraints, productivity declines and underutilized capacities are expected to have been headwinds for the company in the quarter under review.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Coupang this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Coupang has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks that you may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Keysight Technologies (KEYS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.23% and a Zacks Rank # 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Keysight Technologies is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 17. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEYS’ earnings is pegged at $1.79 per share, suggesting an increase of 16.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Advance Auto Parts (AAP - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
Advance Auto Parts is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAP’s earnings is pegged at $3.75 per share, suggesting an increase of 10.3% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.
Box (BOX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.20% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
Box is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOX’s earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 33.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.