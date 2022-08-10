We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Will Clean Harbors (CLH) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Clean Harbors (CLH - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.
The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this environmental services company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.
The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.
Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Clean Harbors, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.
Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions
The earnings estimate of $1.91 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +67.54% from the number reported a year ago.
Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clean Harbors has increased 46.29% because three estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.
Current-Year Estimate Revisions
For the full year, the earnings estimate of $6.78 per share represents a change of +86.26% from the year-ago number.
There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, four estimates have moved up for Clean Harbors versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 47.24% higher.
Favorable Zacks Rank
Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Clean Harbors currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.
Bottom Line
Investors have been betting on Clean Harbors because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 28% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.