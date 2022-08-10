We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Belden (BDC) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Belden (BDC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Belden is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 229 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDC's full-year earnings has moved 6.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, BDC has gained about 0.9% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -16.8%. As we can see, Belden is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Energy Recovery (ERII - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.6%.
In Energy Recovery's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Belden belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.8% this year, meaning that BDC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Energy Recovery falls under the Pollution Control industry. Currently, this industry has 11 stocks and is ranked #33. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8.7%.
Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Belden and Energy Recovery as they attempt to continue their solid performance.