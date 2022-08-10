We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
H&R Block's (HRB) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase YoY
H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results.
Adjusted earnings per share of $1.43 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.5% and surged 2.9% year over year. Revenues of $1 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.2% and were up slightly year over year.
Shares of H&R Block have gained 53.7% over the past year against a 19.2% decline in the industry it belongs to.
Other Quarterly Numbers
EBITDA declined 3.7% to $347 million. Total operating expenses of $738 million were up 1.8% year over year.
H&R Block exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $885 million compared with $1 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $1.5 billion, flat with the previous quarter’s figure.
H&R Block generated $435 million of cash in operating activities while capex was $9.2 million. HRB paid out dividends of $43 million in the quarter.
2022 Outlook
H&R Block expects revenues in the range of $3.353-$3.585 billion, the midpoint ($3.469 billion) being below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.5 billion.
Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $3.7 and $3.95, above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.65.
EBITDA is expected between $915 million and $950 million. Effective tax rate is expected to be around 22%.
H&R Block currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
H&R Block, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
H&R Block, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | H&R Block, Inc. Quote
