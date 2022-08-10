We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Roblox (RBLX) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 loss of 30 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.43%. The company had reported a loss of 25 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues increased 30% year over year to $591.2 million, attributed to the company’s efforts to optimize long-term retention and engagement among consumers. The consensus mark for revenues was pegged at 635 million.
Net bookings decreased 4% year over year to $639.9 million, down from $665.4 million in the year-ago quarter.
User Base Details
Average Daily Active Users (DAUs) were 52.2 million, an increase of 21% year over year, driven by an overall increase in engagement on the Roblox platform.
DAUs in the 13 years and above demographic grew 30% in the second quarter compared with 13% for those under the age of 13 years.
Hours Engaged were 11.3 billion, up 16% year over year. Average Bookings per DAU (ABPDAU) was $12.25, down 21% year over year.
Operating Details
Developer exchange fees in the second quarter shot up by 10%, reaching $143.1 million. Infrastructure and trust & safety expenses rose 41% year over year to $106.8 million.
Research & development and sales & marketing (S&M) expenses were up 69.7% and 39.6% year over year to $211.7 million and $26.5 million, respectively. General & administrative expenses declined 19.5% year over year to $78.6 million.
Adjusted EBITDA came in at $54.6 million, down 69.7% from the year-ago period.
Balance Sheet
As of Jun 30, 2022, Roblox had cash, cash equivalents of $3.07 billion compared with $3.13 billion as of Mar 31, 2022.
Cash flow from operating activities in second-quarter 2022 was $26.4 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s level of $191.2 million. The cash flow from operating activities in the previous quarter was $156.4 million.
Free cash outflow was $57.3 million in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter’s free cash flow of $104.7 million and the year-ago quarter’s level of $168.1 million.
