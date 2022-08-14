We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
HSON vs. ADP: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors with an interest in Outsourcing stocks have likely encountered both Hudson Global (HSON - Free Report) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Hudson Global and Automatic Data Processing are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
HSON currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.58, while ADP has a forward P/E of 31.09. We also note that HSON has a PEG ratio of 0.38. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ADP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.59.
Another notable valuation metric for HSON is its P/B ratio of 1.95. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ADP has a P/B of 32.18.
Based on these metrics and many more, HSON holds a Value grade of A, while ADP has a Value grade of C.
Both HSON and ADP are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that HSON is the superior value option right now.