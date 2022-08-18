We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Ingredion (INGR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Ingredion (INGR - Free Report) . INGR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.77. Over the last 12 months, INGR's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.28 and as low as 11.42, with a median of 12.67.
Investors should also recognize that INGR has a P/B ratio of 1.98. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.23. Over the past year, INGR's P/B has been as high as 2.17 and as low as 1.70, with a median of 1.92.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. INGR has a P/S ratio of 0.84. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.34.
Finally, we should also recognize that INGR has a P/CF ratio of 9.31. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. INGR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.60. INGR's P/CF has been as high as 20.26 and as low as 8.01, with a median of 17.01, all within the past year.
Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD - Free Report) may be another strong Food - Miscellaneous stock to add to your shortlist. NOMD is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.
Nomad Foods Limited also has a P/B ratio of 1.23 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.23. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.82, as low as 1.15, with a median of 1.53.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Ingredion and Nomad Foods Limited strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, INGR and NOMD look like an impressive value stock at the moment.