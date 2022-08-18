We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is GEE Group (JOB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is GEE Group (JOB - Free Report) . JOB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.49, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.45. Over the past 52 weeks, JOB's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.06 and as low as 6.83, with a median of 7.81.
JOB is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.50. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JOB's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.34. JOB's PEG has been as high as 0.60 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.52, all within the past year.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. JOB has a P/S ratio of 0.44. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.56.
Finally, we should also recognize that JOB has a P/CF ratio of 2.86. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.59. Over the past year, JOB's P/CF has been as high as 15.11 and as low as -4.58, with a median of 2.86.
Investors could also keep in mind RCM Technologies (RCMT - Free Report) , an Staffing Firms stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.
RCM Technologies also has a P/B ratio of 4.82 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.61. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 9.40, as low as 2.01, with a median of 3.19.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in GEE Group and RCM Technologies's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that JOB and RCMT is an impressive value stock right now.