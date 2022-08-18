Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Will Lattice (LSCC) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this chipmaker reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Lattice, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.44 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +57.14%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lattice has increased 14.56% over the last 30 days, as three estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $1.68 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +58.49% from the prior-year number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Lattice. Over the past month, four estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 11.2%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Lattice earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Lattice shares have added 12.2% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-estimates-revisions price-performance stock-performance zacks-consensus-estimate zacks-rank