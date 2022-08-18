We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Here's Why You Should Retain Trane Technologies (TT) Stock
Trane Technologies plc (TT - Free Report) currently benefits from enhancing the quality of its products and services as well as investor-friendly steps.
TT earnings are anticipated to grow 16.4% and 9.5% in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Shares of Trane Technologies have rallied 10.9% in the past year against the 18.3% fall of the industry it belongs to.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Factors That Augur Well
Trane Technologies continues pursuing its broader growth objectives by focusing on increasing revenue streams from parts, services, controls, used equipment and rentals. Also, TT deeply concentrates on bettering the quality of its products and services, and its operating efficiencies to achieve a sustained improvement in earnings and cash flow.
Trane Technologies consistently rewards its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. In 2021, 2020 and 2019, TT had repurchased shares worth $1.10 billion, $250 million and $750.1 million, respectively. TT paid out $561.1 million, $507.3 million and $510.1 million of dividends during 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Such moves indicate Trane Technologies’ commitment to boosting its shareholder value and instilling confidence in its business.
A Key Risk
Trane Technologies’ current ratio at the end of second-quarter 2022 was pegged at 1.09, lower than the current ratio of 1.31 reported at the end of first-quarter 2022 and the prior-year quarter’s 1.58. Decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Trane Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) , Genpact Limited (G - Free Report) and CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) .
Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. CAR has an earnings growth rate of 108.4% for 2022.
Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.5%, on average.
Genpact carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.3%.
Genpact delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.
CRA International sports a Zacks Rank #1, currently. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.
CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26%, on average.