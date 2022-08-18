We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Synchrony (SYF) to Offer Financing Solutions to ATW Customers
Synchrony Financial (SYF - Free Report) recently announced that the company has created a financing program with American Trailer World (“ATW”), a leading manufacturer of trailers and truck beds in North America. Synchrony is expected to provide affordable and flexible financing solutions to consumers at around 1,000 dealer locations of American Trailer World in the domestic market.
The deal is expected to enable consumers to easily buy trailers, parts and equipment from American Trailer World, which provides consumer-grade and professional trailers and truck beds. SYF’s multi-year partnership with American Trailer World comes at an opportune time when the trailer industry is witnessing significant growth.
The deal enables Synchrony to provide flexible financing options that incorporate up to 84-month loan terms and competitive interest rates. The move is expected to address the rising demand American Trailer World is facing. The financing program is expected to improve customer experience and highlight prudent underwriting strategies.
The deal with American Trailer World is expected to help SYF boost its loan receivables portfolio. In the second quarter, its total loan receivables increased 5.5% year over year to $82.7 billion. Home & Auto period-end loan receivables grew 9.4% year over year for the second quarter to $27,989 million. Digital loan receivables rose 13.6% year over year to $21,842 million on the back of strong purchase volumes.
Furthermore, deals like this are expected to help Synchrony increase new accounts, which fell 6% year over year to 6 million in the second quarter. However average active accounts increased 4.3% year over year to 68.7 million.
Price Performances
Synchrony has plunged 29.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 11.3% fall.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Synchrony currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B - Free Report) , SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK - Free Report) and Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Headquartered in Omaha, NE, Berkshire Hathaway is a holding company, which owns more than 90 subsidiaries in insurance, railroads, utilities, manufacturing services, retail and home building. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Berkshire Hathaway’s 2022 bottom line indicates 5.3% year-over-year growth.
Based in Knoxville, TN, SmartFinancial is a leading financial services provider for individuals and corporate clients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMBK’s 2022 earnings indicates 18% year-over-year growth.
New York-based Paramount Group works as a fully-integrated real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PGRE’s 2022 bottom line indicates 4.4% year-over-year growth.