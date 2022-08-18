We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
2 ETFs With Outsized Volume on Consumer & Dividend
In the last trading session, Wall Street closed lower due to a decline in the technology sector. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) lost 0.7% and (DIA - Free Report) shed 0.5%, while (QQQ - Free Report) moved 1.1% lower on the day.
Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
(RCD - Free Report) : Volume 10.53 Times Average
This consumer discretionary ETF was in the spotlight as around 394,000 shares moved hands compared with an average of 43,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as RCD lost 1.5% in the last session.
The move was largely due to earnings releases from retailers that could have a big impact on consumer ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. RCD has gained 15.3% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.
(DGRW - Free Report) : Volume 6 Times Average
This dividend growth ETF was under the microscope as nearly 3 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 540,000 shares and came as DGRW shed 0.4% in the last trading session.
The movement can largely be blamed on volatility and uncertainty that has raised the appeal for dividend investing. Dividend ETFs are major sources of consistent income for investors in any type of market though they do not offer dramatic price appreciation. DGRW has gained 8.7% in a month’s time and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.