Should Value Investors Buy Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company to watch right now is Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET - Free Report) . BSET is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.01, which compares to its industry's average of 15.30. Over the last 12 months, BSET's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.81 and as low as 6.36, with a median of 8.31.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BSET has a P/S ratio of 0.37. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.46.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Bassett Furniture Industries is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BSET feels like a great value stock at the moment.