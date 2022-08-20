We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is the Worst Over for Tech Stocks & ETFs?
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures, about his outlook for tech stocks and top picks. Gene is a well-known tech expert, and his firm is the index provider for the Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP - Free Report) .
The world’s biggest tech companies reported their results late last month and despite very difficult macroeconomic environment, results were better than feared.
Further, inflation is showing some signs of peaking, suggesting a slower path of interest-rate increases in the months ahead, which is good for tech stocks.
Mega-cap tech stocks have rebounded strongly since late July. Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) has surged over 20%, while Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) are up more than 10%.
Apple derives about 18% of its revenue comes from Greater China and is exposed to rising geopolitical tensions. Gene believes that the tech giant is in the process of reducing its reliance on China.
Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) has surged almost 50% from its May Bottom. Electric vehicle and renewable energy stocks also got a boost from the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides 370 billion to combat climate change.
The LOUP ETF invests in technology companies that are leading the next wave of innovation. TakeTwo Interactive Software (TTWO - Free Report) , Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) and ASML (ASML - Free Report) are its top holdings.
Tune in to the podcast to learn more.
Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.