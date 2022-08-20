We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Adobe Systems (ADBE - Free Report) closed at $439.03, marking a +0.28% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had gained 9.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.76% in that time.
Adobe Systems will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.33, up 7.07% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.44 billion, up 12.71% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.51 per share and revenue of $17.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.25% and +12.03%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adobe Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Adobe Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Adobe Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.47, so we one might conclude that Adobe Systems is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, ADBE's PEG ratio is currently 1.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.26 at yesterday's closing price.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.