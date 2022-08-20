We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $55.19, moving -1.71% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.33% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 13.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.76% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JD.com, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 23, 2022. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $39.3 billion, down 0.03% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $159.2 billion, which would represent changes of +10.06% and +7.89%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JD.com, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD.com, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.19 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.47, so we one might conclude that JD.com, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
