C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) closed at $21.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.87% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.15% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.76% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from C3.ai, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 31, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.26, down 13.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $65.69 million, up 25.34% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.81 per share and revenue of $309.4 million, which would represent changes of -10.96% and +22.41%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% lower. C3.ai, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.