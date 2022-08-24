We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Genuine Parts (GPC) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Genuine Parts (GPC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Genuine Parts is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 129 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Genuine Parts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPC's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, GPC has gained about 14% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -21.9%. As we can see, Genuine Parts is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Harley-Davidson (HOG - Free Report) . The stock has returned 9.3% year-to-date.
For Harley-Davidson, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Genuine Parts belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.9% so far this year, meaning that GPC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Harley-Davidson belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry. This 25-stock industry is currently ranked #83. The industry has moved -22% year to date.
Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Genuine Parts and Harley-Davidson as they attempt to continue their solid performance.